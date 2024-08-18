Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Buys 288 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,487,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after buying an additional 242,690 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,571,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,783. The company has a market capitalization of $409.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $279.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.44.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

