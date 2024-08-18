Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.32. 969,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.44. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $85.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.