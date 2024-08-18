Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,820,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,210 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,896,000 after purchasing an additional 640,151 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,351,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,627,000 after purchasing an additional 395,113 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,627,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,851,000 after buying an additional 97,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,409,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,825,000 after purchasing an additional 240,936 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $46.98. 441,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,140. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.72. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.33.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

