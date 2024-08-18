Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $449,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,262,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 53,860,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,209 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,073,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,509 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,001,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,837,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,549,000 after purchasing an additional 480,848 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $21.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,673,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,369. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.