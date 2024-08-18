Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 1,956 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.99. 2,137,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,922,758. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.03. The firm has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
