Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 1,956 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.99. 2,137,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,922,758. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.03. The firm has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.