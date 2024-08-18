Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Shares of Sundance Energy Australia Ltd (OTCMKTS:SDCJF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.15. Sundance Energy Australia shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,200 shares.
Sundance Energy Australia Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
About Sundance Energy Australia
Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.
