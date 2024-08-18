Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.43

Shares of Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and traded as low as $2.21. Surge Components shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 3,143 shares trading hands.
Surge Components Trading Up 6.1 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.93.
Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.35 million for the quarter. Surge Components had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 0.57%.
About Surge Components
Surge Components, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, circuit protection devices, and audible components comprising audible transducers, Piezo buzzers, speakers, and microphones.
