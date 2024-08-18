sUSD Price Hits $1.00 (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One sUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC on major exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $14.89 million and $557,468.36 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About sUSD

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 14,913,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,121 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

