sUSD (SUSD) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $15.04 million and approximately $291,713.45 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About sUSD

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 14,913,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,072,240 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

