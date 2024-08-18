Sutton Place Investors LLC Acquires 1,437 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,829 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,978,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,938,000 after purchasing an additional 517,538 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,264,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,644,000 after acquiring an additional 186,369 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,911,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,916,000 after purchasing an additional 277,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,269,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,357,000 after buying an additional 271,822 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.79. 2,370,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,501,809. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.18 and its 200-day moving average is $107.11.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

