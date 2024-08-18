Sutton Place Investors LLC Sells 3,711 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sutton Place Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,911,000 after buying an additional 1,404,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,528,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,470,000 after buying an additional 722,159 shares during the period. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,575,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,839,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $84,045,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.69. 1,451,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,659. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.81. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The company has a market capitalization of $119.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.