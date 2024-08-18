Sutton Place Investors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sutton Place Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116,171 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,208 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,661,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,253,000 after acquiring an additional 493,780 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,835,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,287,000 after acquiring an additional 42,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,777,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,659,000 after purchasing an additional 152,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.84. 1,340,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,388. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.96. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $95.85.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3086 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.