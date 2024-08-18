Swipe (SXP) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

Swipe (SXP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Swipe has a market capitalization of $123.93 million and $3.84 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swipe Profile

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 614,052,334 coins and its circulating supply is 614,045,870 coins. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

