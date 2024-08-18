TCW Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,480 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Golub Capital BDC worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GBDC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.63. 1,481,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,127. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.52.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 53.05%. The company had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub acquired 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $7,213,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,553,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 62,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,880 shares in the company, valued at $20,378,212.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Golub bought 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $7,213,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,553,646.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 627,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,010,538. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

