TCW Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in NI were worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NODK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in NI by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NI by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 337,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NI by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 716,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after buying an additional 200,561 shares during the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NI Stock Up 1.8 %

NODK traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. 15,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.81 million, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86. NI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $16.55.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

