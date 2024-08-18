TCW Group Inc. Has $11.50 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 63,305 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $11,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus upped their target price on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.65.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.5 %

Blackstone stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.28. 3,727,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,873. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.57 and its 200 day moving average is $126.41. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.59 and a 52 week high of $145.16. The company has a market capitalization of $95.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.90%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

