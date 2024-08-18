TCW Group Inc. Has $432,000 Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HASI. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HASI shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of HASI stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,222. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a current ratio of 15.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.55. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.97 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 69.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 80.58%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.