TCW Group Inc. Increases Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $713,500,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,451,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,179,000 after purchasing an additional 949,171 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,085,000 after purchasing an additional 600,547 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,030,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,499,000 after purchasing an additional 522,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10,178.6% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,004,000 after purchasing an additional 346,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,328. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $154.75. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.09.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

