TCW Group Inc. Sells 162,066 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162,066 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $13,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,752,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,163. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.59. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

