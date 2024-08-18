TCW Group Inc. Sells 227,350 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 81.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 227,350 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 65,223 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,901,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 206.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 33,066 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total transaction of $2,344,283.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,483.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total value of $2,344,283.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,735.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.95.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.36. 768,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.81 and its 200-day moving average is $154.87.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.73%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

