TCW Group Inc. Sells 2,491 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Carlisle Companies worth $12,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 564.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded down $3.04 on Friday, hitting $403.47. The stock had a trading volume of 312,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,531. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $410.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $235.79 and a twelve month high of $443.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $36,399,039.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,997 shares of company stock worth $32,458,948. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

