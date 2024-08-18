TCW Group Inc. Sells 7,306 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,306 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,993,000 after acquiring an additional 19,788,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $460,431,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,871,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,648,000 after buying an additional 9,317,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,974,000 after buying an additional 6,755,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,313,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,028 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:VICI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.59. 3,777,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,129,057. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.92. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $32.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

