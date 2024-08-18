TCW Group Inc. Takes Position in Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 137,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,000. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Loar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Separately, Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loar during the second quarter valued at about $497,000.
Loar Price Performance
Loar stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,113. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.60. Loar Holdings, LLC has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $76.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOAR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Loar from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Loar in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Loar in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Loar from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
View Our Latest Research Report on Loar
About Loar
Loar Holdings Inc is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components for aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar Holdings Inc is based in WHITE PLAINS, NY.
