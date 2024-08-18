Telsey Advisory Group Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $82.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WMT. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

Get Walmart alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $73.45 on Friday. Walmart has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $74.44. The stock has a market cap of $590.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average of $63.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,717,000 after buying an additional 274,229,968 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Walmart by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,342,000 after buying an additional 36,625,314 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,282,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,704,000 after buying an additional 644,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,339,000 after buying an additional 18,865,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $3,674,652,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.