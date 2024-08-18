Terrence Glarner Sells 344 Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Stock

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) Director Terrence Glarner sold 344 shares of NVE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $27,076.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Terrence Glarner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Terrence Glarner sold 200 shares of NVE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $15,150.00.

NVE Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVEC opened at $81.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $391.91 million, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average of $79.91. NVE Co. has a 52-week low of $64.14 and a 52-week high of $90.24.

NVE Dividend Announcement

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 60.60% and a return on equity of 25.53%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. NVE’s payout ratio is 112.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in NVE by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVE in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVE in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVE during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

