The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,911 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,978. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,335,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,657,670. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $116.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

