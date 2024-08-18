The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Short Interest Update

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

The GDL Fund Stock Performance

NYSE GDL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.02. 2,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,656. The GDL Fund has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $8.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90.

Get The GDL Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GDL Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDL. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The GDL Fund by 45.6% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The GDL Fund by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in The GDL Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 88,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in The GDL Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 121,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in The GDL Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 182,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period.

The GDL Fund Company Profile

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The GDL Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GDL Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.