The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Hershey by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HSY traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.49. 2,330,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.25 and a 200 day moving average of $193.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $221.27.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,038 shares of company stock worth $974,603. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.47.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

