The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Position Lowered by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,693,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,132,313,000 after acquiring an additional 148,012 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,702,588,000 after buying an additional 3,158,979 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,124,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $595,075,000 after buying an additional 154,886 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $282,593,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,529,000 after buying an additional 40,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,989. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75. The stock has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.85 and its 200 day moving average is $215.30.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

