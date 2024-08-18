Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 1.14% of Tiptree worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tiptree by 10.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 272.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 25.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 16.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 62,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiptree Stock Performance

TIPT stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. 155,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,210. The company has a market cap of $698.92 million, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.30. Tiptree Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.17.

Tiptree Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tiptree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jonathan Ilany acquired 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $27,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 192,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,367.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 31.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

See Also

