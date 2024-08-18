tomiNet Price Down 17.6% Over Last 7 Days (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. One tomiNet token can now be purchased for about $0.0825 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, tomiNet has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. tomiNet has a market capitalization of $11.74 million and $18.89 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

tomiNet’s genesis date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 156,415,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,250,602 tokens. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/news. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 156,415,445.43506128 with 142,250,602.75379068 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.08584852 USD and is up 8.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $19,573,903.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

