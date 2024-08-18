TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Announces Earnings Results

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.38 million. TORM had a net margin of 44.74% and a return on equity of 39.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share.

TORM Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TRMD traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $37.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,693. TORM has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average of $35.77.

TORM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. TORM’s payout ratio is 55.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

