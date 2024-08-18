Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.69

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.69 and traded as low as C$0.56. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 27,000 shares traded.

Touchstone Exploration Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$131.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Insider Activity at Touchstone Exploration

In other Touchstone Exploration news, Senior Officer Christopher Scott Budau sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total transaction of C$30,250.00. In other Touchstone Exploration news, Senior Officer Christopher Scott Budau sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total transaction of C$30,250.00. Also, Director Paul Raymond Baay sold 239,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total value of C$131,725.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 27,078 shares of company stock worth $12,459 and have sold 448,173 shares worth $246,402. 10.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four lease operatorship properties.

