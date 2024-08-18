Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance

TGS opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $20.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

