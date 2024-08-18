Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Has $207,000 Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kroger by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $1,828,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Kroger by 378.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 765,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,988,000 after purchasing an additional 605,591 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kroger by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 219,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 101,989 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kroger news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,975.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.19. 2,874,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,012,219. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.77. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KR

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.