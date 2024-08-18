Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1858 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% during the second quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.1% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $521.33.

NOC traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $506.66. 580,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,531. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $507.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $452.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.56.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

