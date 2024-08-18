Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848,560 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,931,000 after acquiring an additional 227,621 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,214,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,514,000 after acquiring an additional 196,635 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $506,526,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,221,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,083,000 after acquiring an additional 771,313 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $60.05. 6,572,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,129,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $61.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.08.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on O. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

