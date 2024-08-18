Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Lifted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 108.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 614 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 617,234 shares of company stock valued at $44,017,734 over the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.47.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $72.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $150.53 billion, a PE ratio of 116.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

