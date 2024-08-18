Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 25,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 159,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 30.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $11.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $377.23. 2,942,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,072. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $375.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.83.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

