Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Thursday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.
Umicore Price Performance
Shares of UMICY opened at $3.09 on Friday. Umicore has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79.
About Umicore
