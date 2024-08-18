UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Lifted by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,937 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 842 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $555.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.17.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.3 %

UNH traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $577.68. 2,728,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,224,914. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $591.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $529.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.45.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

