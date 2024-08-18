ValiRx (LON:VAL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.34

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.34 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.32 ($0.03). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03), with a volume of 262,311 shares changing hands.

ValiRx Stock Down 4.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of £3.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 0.63.

ValiRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ValiRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ValiRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.