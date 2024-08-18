Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,086 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,234,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1,049.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 201,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 183,607 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 811,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,217,000 after buying an additional 333,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,751,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,781,000 after buying an additional 432,013 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1,058.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 156,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 143,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SAGE stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.14. 752,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,117. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.93. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $28.26. The company has a market cap of $496.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 458.30% and a negative return on equity of 55.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAGE

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.