Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,254 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,254 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 177,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 22,262 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in Stratasys by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 62,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st.

NASDAQ SSYS traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 276,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,250. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $523.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.21. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $15.03.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $144.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.53 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

