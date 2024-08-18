Values First Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Values First Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.
Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of HLI traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.65. 165,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,806. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.67 and a 12 month high of $153.08.
Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 55.47%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.25.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,219 shares of company stock valued at $5,266,715. Corporate insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.
Houlihan Lokey Profile
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
