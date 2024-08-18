Values First Advisors Inc. Has $504,000 Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Targa Resources by 17.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Targa Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Targa Resources by 2.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 15.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,951 shares in the company, valued at $23,649,876.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total transaction of $124,896.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,591 shares in the company, valued at $32,531,882.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,649,876.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,034 shares of company stock worth $5,623,890. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TRGP traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.03. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $142.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $132.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.54.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

