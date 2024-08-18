Values First Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Values First Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the quarter. Emergent BioSolutions accounts for about 1.9% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Values First Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 163,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 99,520 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,873,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after buying an additional 1,312,934 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after buying an additional 436,911 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock traded up $2.08 on Friday, hitting $10.74. 10,630,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,836,762. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.62.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $254.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.47 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 47.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $61,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,919 shares of company stock valued at $75,831. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

