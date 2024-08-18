Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Nutanix in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Nutanix from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk cut Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nutanix from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.98. 1,294,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,706,424. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -742.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $73.69.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $524.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.13 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,299,801.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,057,768.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

