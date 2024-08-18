Values First Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for 1.2% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

EXPD traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.06. 994,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,208. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.03 and a 1-year high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

