Values First Advisors Inc. Sells 1,632 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Values First Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,751 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,275,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,938,635,000 after purchasing an additional 146,674 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,693,261,000 after buying an additional 373,365 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,782,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,423,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,538 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in EOG Resources by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,478,401,000 after acquiring an additional 766,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in EOG Resources by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $598,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,727 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.10.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.0 %

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.06. 2,340,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,184,503. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

